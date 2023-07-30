Hyderabad: After the paparazzi pictures of Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were released online, it seems like the former had plans for the weekend as he took his wife to his most recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After missing the special screening, Deepika eventually watched RRKPK with Ranveer and was spotted coming out of a PVR in Mumbai. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Along with their endearing chemistry, Deepika's attire, which had a "Ranveer Singh connection," won over fans' admiration. Ranveer appeared in the viral footage wearing only black, which he complemented with a black beanie and a face mask. Deepika chose a denim jacket with Ranveer's initials, "RS," sewn on it to show support for the actor.

She had a large photo of Ranveer on the back of her jacket as well. The Padmaavat actor never fails to amaze her fans with her unique fashion sense. This time she took it one notch higher by customising her jacket for her husband.

As they were leaving for their movie outing, Ranveer had posted a lovely selfie on his Instagram account with Deepika. Along with the photo, he posted a poll asking his followers whether Deepika would like the film or not, with the choices "She's going to love it," "She's going to LUHHV it," and "Chup kar chappal khayega" (Shut up or i will beat you with my slippers).

There were speculations when the Piku actor missed the star-studded special screening of the film held recently. If reports are to be believed, Deepika was unable to attend the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani special screening due to her prior work commitments in Hyderabad. However, she compensated for missing out on the screening by celebrating the movie's opening at Karan Johar's house party with Alia and Ranveer.

Moreover, her recent outing with hubby Ranveer for the movie had put all speculations of any rift to rest. The actor stunned everyone with her choice of attire as well as she stepped out to support his film. The film marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director after more than six years.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, apart from the lead pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie saw an amazing increase on day two, earning Rs 16 crore, after a respectable opening of Rs 11.10 crore at the domestic box office.

