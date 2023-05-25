DEEPIKA PADUKONE FLAUNTS HER FLAWLESS SKIN AS SHE ENJOYS SOME SUN TIME AT BEACH

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. She keeps her fans engaged on social media by posting fascinating pictures of herself from vacations or shoots. Recently, the actor decided to surprise her fans with a selfie of herself.

The Pathaan actor is currently in Assam. She just shared a preview of her trip to Assam, wherein she is filming for her upcoming movie, Fighter. Basking in the sun, Deepika dropped a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie amid the tranquil settings of Assam.

She seems to have taken a break from her hectic shooting schedule and headed out for a little vacation. She can be seen soaking up the rays on the beach. Deepika is seen wearing a green shirt and a black cap in the photo.

She finished off her beach style with minimal accessories. The close-up selfie highlights her glowing complexion and sharp jawline. Deepika captioned the photograph with a sun emoji.

Her fans went crazy over the photo as soon as she published it. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote: "Hello pretty girl" followed by three red heart emoticons. Another user commented: 'Finally a good morning'. Another fan of the Padmaavat actor wrote: "Face card never declines."

Meanwhile, Deepika recently responded to Dwayne Johnson's statement on depression. In an interview, the Hollywood star discussed his battle with depression. "I had no idea what depression was," he admitted.

"All I knew was that I didn't want to be there." She posted his comment on her Instagram account with the caption, "Mental health matters." Deepika has been a vocal proponent of mental health awareness.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. It will be their first time working together. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor in a key part. Deepika is also working on Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, as well as Singham Again with Ajay Devgn.

