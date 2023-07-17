Hyderabad: Taking to social media, makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K dropped a major update on the latter's look. In a major announcement, makers informed that the first look of Deepika will be out soon. Fans have been waiting eagerly for Deepika's look in the film, given the hype around her character.

Taking to Vyajayanthi Films' official Twitter handle, the makers wrote: 𝘼 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙠… Coming to light today ✨ Unveiling @DeepikaPadukone’s first look at 5 pm. Stay tuned to @VyjayanthiFilms. #ProjectK." As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to express their excitement.

Responding to the update, a fan wrote: "Can't wait to see the queen!!" Another one wrote: "Queen coming back to conquer 🥳❤️🔥" Another social media user commented the different dates for fans to be updated on project K. He tweeted: Today #DeepikaPadukone Tomorrow #Amitabhbachhan 19th #Prabhas First look 🤜💥 Bring it on🙌.... @VyjayanthiFilms #ProjectK #WhatIsProjectK

Project K is Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming sci-fi film. It is helmed by Telugu director Ashwin Nag. The film boasta of an ensemble cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles.

