DEEPIKA PADUKONE FATIMA SANA SHAIKH AND OTHERS GO ROFL OVER THIS VIRAL REEL WATCH IT HERE

Hyderabad With reels going viral nobody is spared from its consumption and addiction New to be smitten by a viral reel is none other than Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone The Pathaan actor took to Instagram Stories to share a funny dance reel that she discovered on the social media site Sharing the viral video Deepika captioned it as This is EPIC And my life currently In the video we see a social media sensation and YouTuber mimicking a dance teacher in a funny way The video has garnered more than 796K views on Instagram alone The video was shared by digital content creator Dharna Durga about six weeks agoHowever it is not just Deepika who found the video funny Other celebrities such as Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame another social media star Yashraj Mukhate and YouTuber Prajakta Koli Mostly Sane also liked the video Fatima dropped laughing emoticons while Yashraj commented on the original post saying Arey kaisi pagal hai yaaaar followed by a string of laughing emojisMostly sane wrote Hhahahahahahahahaha Reacting to the viral video Sunny Kaushal commented Chil chik zig zig ke beech gap kyun nahi hai its too fast Cant keep up with rolling eye emoticon along with laughing emojisTalking about Deepika Padukone the actor just returned from her Bhutan trip She dropped a series of pictures that she clicked with her Bhutanese fans from the trip on Instagram The actor was not accompanied by her husband actor Ranveer Singh as she uploaded solo pictures or pictures with the people she met thereAlso read Deepika Padukone shares pictures from her Bhutan vacay