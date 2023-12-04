DEEPIKA PADUKONE CREATES HISTORY AS FIRST INDIAN ACTOR AT ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA LOOKS RAVISHING IN PURPLE VELVET GOWN

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold on the red carpet of The Academy Museum Gala. She was invited to the gala as the first actor from India. The actress attended the star-studded event last night and was pictured wearing an exquisitely beautiful blue velvet evening gown.

Walking the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday in Los Angeles, Deepika Padukone was quite the sight to behold. The actress's striking diamond jewellery further enhanced her appearance. Organised by the same board that oversees the Oscars, the Academy Museum Gala is the second largest event. The event marks Deepika's second attendance at a global platform after attending the Oscars earlier this year.

Using Instagram Stories, Deepika posted several images of herself wearing a floor-sweeping, deep purple velvet gown with a plunging neckline. Some sparkling diamonds finished off her outfit for the occasion. With her hair styled in an open manner, Deepika chose to wear minimal makeup so that her stunning outfit would steal the show on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone posted a number of photos of her evening attire before leaving for the function.

On the professional front, the actor from Om Shanti Om had a busy year. In addition to appearing in two massively successful films, Pathaan and Jawan, she was one of the few Indians ever to be featured on the cover of TIME magazine. She is currently preparing for Fighter with Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. In addition, Deepika stars with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD.