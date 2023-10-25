Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's steamy chemistry in latest pictures leave fans' hearts aflutter
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 12:48 PM
Published: Oct 25, 2023, 12:48 PM
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in 2018, are set to make their much-awaited appearance on Karan Johar's famous talk show, Koffee With Karan 8. This season's first episode featuring the couple will be aired at midnight on Thursday. Fans are eagerly anticipating their playful interaction on the show. And now on Wednesday, Deepika took to her social media handle to share some breathtaking photos with Ranveer, leaving everyone mesmerized.
The shared pictures on Instagram show Deepika and Ranveer close to one another, with their eyes closed and their noses touching affectionately while they relish the moment. In another picture, they share a joyful laugh, holding each other tenderly. Ranveer looks dapper in black satin separates adorned with a scarf detail around his neck, while Deepika exudes glamour in a black bodycon tea-length dress featuring strategic cutouts. She completed her look with beachy wavy hair and minimal jewelry. The Om Shanti Om actor tagged her beloved husband Ranveer in the caption, along with a coffee cup emoji, hinting at the upcoming episode.
Meanwhile, in their professional endeavors, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again. Deepika will be portraying the character of Shakti Shetty, a police officer. Recently, her first look as a cop was unveiled on social media. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles. Additionally, Deepika has projects lined up with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter, which is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2024. Furthermore, she is part of the highly-anticipated movie Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.