Hyderabad: Putting rumours to rest, the power couple Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen sharing an endearing moment at the 4th Indian Sports Honours Awards 2023. Earlier, rumours were rife when the two were spotted on the red carpet wherein Deepika in a frenzy did not notice Ranveer's hand and walked past him. But to the relief of DeepVeer fans, the couple were seen all mushy at the event.

The event was a star-studded affair with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Prakash Padukone, Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan in attendance. For the event, Deepika and Ranveer opted for all-black ensembles. They twinned in black after long on the red carpet.

The Gehraiyaan actor opted for a black saree with a full-sleeve close-neck blouse and a sleek bun. She enhanced her outfit with a dewy makeup look and a pair of ornate earrings as accessories. On the other hand, Ranveer donned a black suit over a white shirt and completed his look with a tiny ponytail behind. The celebrity couple and other figures gathered under one roof to honour the accomplishments of Indian athletes who have made their nation proud. The RPSG Group and the Virat Kohli Foundation partner each year to present Indian sports personalities with the Indian Sports Honours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has already begun filming Fighter. She will make a fresh pair with Hrithik Roshan in this one. Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, which also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2024, in theatres. Also, she is working on Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and actor Prabhas. She will also appear with Big B in the remake of The Intern.

