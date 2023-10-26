Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar's widely popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 began with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, marking their first joint appearance on the show. The first episode of the season will drop in the OTT platform today.

Amidst the course of the show, Karan Johar unveiled the couple's official wedding video five years after their marriage, which offers glimpses of their dreamy nuptial and festive celebrations, which has not been shared publicly.

Opening with a mesmerizing statement of love from Ranveer Singh at a party, the footage continues with Deepika's father, renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone, warmly embracing Ranveer as a new addition to their "boring" family. The clip also includes glimpses of the mehendi ceremony, where Ranveer showcases his dance moves, while Deepika is seen all smiles. Furthermore, the video showcases snippets of their engagement, adding to the overall aura of ethereal romance.

Following the screening of the touching video, show host Karan Johar couldn't contain his own overwhelming sentiments and is seen discussing the same with his guests.

In 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two distinct wedding ceremonies. The couple had an intimate destination wedding that took place amidst the picturesque setting of Italy's enchanting Lake Como, witnessed by a selected group of close friends and family. Subsequently, they organised grand receptions in both Bengaluru and Mumbai, further commemorating their marital bliss.