Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo, who keeps setting couple goals high, was recently in Alibaug to celebrate Ranveer's birthday. The couple was seen traveling back to Mumbai after celebrating Ranveer's special day in the beach town.

Fans of DeepVeer flooded social media with warm wishes on his birthday but some of them were expressing disappointment after Deepika did not wish him on social media. After the power couple was spotted on Sunday night in the city, their fans breathed a sigh of relief as speculations were rife that all is not well between the two. However, their public appearance together put rumours to rest.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer could be seen sitting in the front seat of his car and talking with Deepika, who was seated in back. Deepika wore a white maxi dress and black sunglasses. She had her hair tied in a neat bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for a casual outfit. He donned a white T-shirt, denim, black sunglasses, and a black cap.

Also read: Karan Johar wishes Ranveer Singh on birthday with unseen pictures from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani sets

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release alongside Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan mark her special appearance.