Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ditched the Diwali parties and chose to appear on a different occasion. The lovebirds were papped leaving a wedding party in Mumbai. They were in their ethnic best and were captured laughing and almost holding hands while engaging in a conversation inside their car.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could be seen leaving the venue after the party. Deepika looked radiant in an ivory-gold traditional outfit, complemented by a bun hairstyle and chunky polki earrings. On the other hand, Ranveer looked dashing in a black glittery sherwani. He also wore black sunglasses.

The video showed them seated in the back seat, with Ranveer sporting a broad smile as he chatted with Deepika. Upon noticing the presence of photographers, Deepika rolled down the window and seemed to say something to Ranveer before he tried to hold her hand. At this moment, their car left.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer faced criticism following their appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan. In response to their recent spotting video, a user wrote, "Dikhawa karte h dono (Both of them show off)." Another commented, "They show off their love in front of the camera."

On the work front, Deepika's most recent appearance was in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She is now set to star in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and has also been cast in Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as the fierce officer Shakti Shetty, alongside co-star Ranveer Singh.