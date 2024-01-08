Hyderabad: The makers of the eagerly awaited film Fighter featuring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan unveiled the third song Heer Aasmani on Monday. This melodic tune adds another dimension to the Fighter album, following the energetic Sher Khul Gaye and the romantic track Ishq Jaisa Kuch. As the release of Fighter approaches, excitement continues to build among the cinephiles.

In this song, Hrithik and Deepika can be seen donning Air Force uniforms, providing a captivating glimpse into their intense and high-flying narrative. Additionally, the audience is introduced to characters portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, further enhancing the intriguing storyline depicted in the song's camaraderie between the lead cast.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani and B Praak, the music of Heer Aasmani is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz, among others in significant roles. Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty while Anil takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, also known as Rocky. Deepika embodies the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni.

As part of the Indian Air Force's Air Dragons unit, Anil Kapoor's Rocky serves as the Commanding Officer. Fighter, presented as India's first aerial action film, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2024.