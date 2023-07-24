Hyderabad: Rocking her chic airport look, Deepika Padukone was spotted by paparazzi flying out of Mumbai. The actor flashed her million-dollar smile on the request of the paparazzi. The actor headed out of the city to complete her pending work commitments.

Arriving at the airport in the wee hours of Monday, Deepika was seen in a jolly mood looking gorgeous as ever. However, it was her fun interaction with the photographers stationed at the airport that made her flash her million-dollar smile. Incidentally, the pap asked her to smile for the camera or else he might lose his job.

The comment from the pap made the Padmaavat actor burst out in laughter. She obliged them with her smile and posed before entering the terminal. The video of the same was shared by a Mumbai based paparazzo.

As soon as the video was dropped, the actor's fans thronged to the comment section to drop heart emoticons. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "Cute interaction!! Deepu saved his job even though I guess he was lying." Lately the paps have been garnering a lot of attention because of their candid nature behind the camera. Addressing the same, one commented: "Paps are awsome love their this kind of interaction."

In the video, Padukone was seen wearing a grey and blue sweater paired with blue straight denims. She completed her look with sneakers. She was also observed carrying a brown tote bag.

The actor tied her hair in a low tight bun and opted for minimal makeup. On the work front, Deepika will appear in the forthcoming action-drama Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Fighter, which is set to be released on January 25, 2019, also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.