Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set to grace the silver screen together for the first time in the forthcoming movie Fighter. To build anticipation for the film's highly awaited release, the makers have been captivating fans with posters and songs. Following the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers will soon unveil their next musical offering titled Heer Aasmani. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have recently provided a sneak peek of Heer Aasmani, disclosing the song's release date.

The upcoming song's teaser shared on social media showcases Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan donning Air Force uniforms and gearing up for takeoff. The text within the teaser reads, "Sky is the limit." Subsequently, there is a brief glimpse of the camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The full song will be unveiled on January 8, 2024.

Dropping the teaser of the song Heer Aasmani, Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption, "A love letter to the skies. #HeerAasmani Song Out on 8th January! #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter." Hrithik Roshan also shared the teaser with the caption, "ज़मीन वालों को समझ नहीं आनी.. मेरी #HeerAasmani! Song out on 8th Jan!" the film's music has been composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar.