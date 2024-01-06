Deepika-Hrithik tease Fighter's third single Heer Aasmani, full song to be out on THIS date
Published: 27 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set to grace the silver screen together for the first time in the forthcoming movie Fighter. To build anticipation for the film's highly awaited release, the makers have been captivating fans with posters and songs. Following the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers will soon unveil their next musical offering titled Heer Aasmani. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have recently provided a sneak peek of Heer Aasmani, disclosing the song's release date.
The upcoming song's teaser shared on social media showcases Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan donning Air Force uniforms and gearing up for takeoff. The text within the teaser reads, "Sky is the limit." Subsequently, there is a brief glimpse of the camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The full song will be unveiled on January 8, 2024.
Dropping the teaser of the song Heer Aasmani, Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption, "A love letter to the skies. #HeerAasmani Song Out on 8th January! #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter." Hrithik Roshan also shared the teaser with the caption, "ज़मीन वालों को समझ नहीं आनी.. मेरी #HeerAasmani! Song out on 8th Jan!" the film's music has been composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar.
Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz, among others. Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Anil takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Deepika essays the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni. All of them are part of the Indian Air Force's Air Dragons unit, with Anil Kapoor's Rocky serving as the Commanding Officer. Presented as India's first aerial action film, Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.