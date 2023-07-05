DAYS AFTER DIVORCE KUSHA KAPILA SHARES FIRST POST ON INSTAGRAM WITH BEST FRIEND DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Hyderabad: Actor and social media star Kusha Kapila has been hitting the headlines ever since she announced the news of her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Days after her divorce, Kusha shared first social media post featuring none other than her 'best friend' Deepika Padukone.

On Wednesday, Kusha took to her Instagram handle and shared her first post after her separation from her estranged husband. Kusha collaborated with Deepika in an amusing Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani-inspired video, where the two played the roles of best friends. In the video, Deepika could be seen defending her friendship with Kusha, despite the latter accusing her of betrayal and making new best friends.

Sharing the video, Kusha wrote in the caption, "Best friend aisi banao ki 4 log bole ye meri bhi best friend hai." As soon as she shared the post, likes and comments rushed in from all directions. Reacting to the post, one user commented, "One queen with another!!!!! THE IMPACT THIS REEL WILL HAVE WILL REMAIN FOREVER." Another user commented, "Wohooo! Suchhhh an exciting collab!!" One more wrote, "This is Naina & Bunny if they were influencers..!"

A fan missed Kusha on Instagram and wrote, "Kushaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa missed youuuuuuuuu i hope you’re feeling better! I love youuu." Another fan wrote, "Kusha is back!" One more wrote, "Welcome queen. This is epic." While other users filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. They announced that they had mutually decided to end their marriage on June 26. On the professional front, Kusha has appeared in movies including Plan A Plan B. She also appeared in Masaba Masaba 2.

