DASARA GROSSES RS 100 CRORE IN 6 DAYS NANI TO FANS OUR EFFORT YOUR GIFT

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Nani's first pan-India project Dasara has taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making it Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone. The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the U.S. where it is close to reaching two million dollars.

Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently. Nani took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude towards the audience. He wrote in the caption, "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara." Reacting to the post, fans flocked to the comment section and congratulated on the actor's achievement. A fan wrote, "Ur dedication seen in this movie clearly... Congrats on 100 Club." Another wrote, "Congratulations. This is not enough, this movie deserves more..." One more user wrote, "Proud of you Nani Your acting, yr action, yr dance, over all you are unbeatable."

The film's success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member was gifted a 10-gram gold coin. Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is now picking up with positive talk. Set in a colliery village in Telangana, Dasara has proved to be a hit, showcasing the power of good storytelling, slick direction, and talented actors. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. (With agency inputs)