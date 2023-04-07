DASARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION NANIS FILM AIMS FOR RS 70 CRORE IN INDIA ON DAY 8

Hyderabad: Telugu star Nani is thrilled by the response of the audience to his performance in the movie Dasara, helmed by Srikanth Odela. The movie continues to do well at the box office and has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Now aiming for Rs 70 crore in India, Dasara is set to reach the mark today, April 7. Trade reports indicate that the collections declined over the past two days, however, it is likely to increase again over the weekend.

Nani's Dasara appeared on the screens on March 30 in five different languages. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics as well. Ever since Dasara hit the theatre, the movie is having an incredible theatrical run at the box office. In just six days, the movie made Rs 100 crore worldwide, and it continues to do well at the box office. The movie made an estimated Rs 2 crore on its eighth day in India (net). Nevertheless, the collections will witness an increase from today (April 7) night.

Also read: Dasara grosses Rs 100 crore in 6 days, Nani to fans: Our effort, your gift

On April 6, the Telugu version of Dasara registered an occupancy of 16.02 percent. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the action-drama movie Dasara is set in the fictional village of Veerapally in Telangana. The lead actors in the movie are Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Deekshith Shetty. On watching Dasara, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas showered Nani and the entire team with praise. Dasara also features Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna in significant roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the movie, while editing was done by Naveen Nooli, and the cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.