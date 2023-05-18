DAISY SHAH TO JOIN KHATRON KE KHILADI TO UNDERSTAND HERSELF BETTER AS A PERSON

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Daisy Shah, popularly known for movies like Jai Ho and Race 3, says she made the decision to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi as she wanted to discover her limits and fears. The 38-year-old actor said she is always on the lookout for opportunities where she can try her hand at something new and exciting.

Daisy is taking part in the 13th instalment of the stunt-based series, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, along with the likes of Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir.

In an interview, the Race 3 actor said, "What better than Khatron Ke Khiladi because of the kind of adventure you go through, and the fears that you face and overcome. I am going there to understand myself better as a person, to understand my fears, which I don't know yet." The actor said that being a part of the popular reality show was something she manifested over the years.

"A year before, I had mentioned in one of the interviews when I was asked 'If there is anything that I want to try in the space of TV?' I said 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. It is a show that is my kind. I manifested it for myself," she said. Daisy said she doesn't believe in differentiating between movies and television as they are different entertainment mediums.

"In my dictionary, I do not have categories when it comes to the entertainment industry, like TV and movies are different. What are they doing at the end of the day? Entertaining people," she said. The actor said she is looking forward to meeting host Rohit Shetty, with whom she previously collaborated as an assistant dance choreographer on quite a few films, including the Golmaal franchise.

"I know him, his direction, team. It has been more than a decade and I have not met him. So, it will be like refreshing the memories," she said. On the movie front, Daisy said she will soon feature in two films. "There are two projects which have already been completed. They are likely to be released in October. Besides, I have a film, which will begin in November. I have two-three months in between, when I am free, and this (Khatron Ke Khiladi) came to me as a blessing.

"I thought, why not do it? I had my family and friend's support," the actor said. The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will premiere in July on the Colors channel. (With agency inputs)