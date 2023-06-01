DAHAAD ACTOR SONAKSHI SINHA HAS DIFFERENT PLANS FOR HER BIRTHDAY THIS YEAR

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses for her work in the streaming series Dahaad, will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, June 2. The actor has ditched her ritual of traveling on her birthday to an exotic location and will be spending time with her family at her new home.

As per sources, Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends. The actress will also be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment Day, a cause she closely relates to.

Recently, speaking about the series, she said, "My favorite scene is the one where we go to raid Anand's (played by Vijay Varma) father's house and he does not let Anjali enter because he says that she's from a lower caste and he won't allow such people into the house. The way that scene was written- the dialogue was so powerful, it was really moving. It was really empowering for me as an actor to say those lines and stand up for myself."

She continued, "I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones which said 'This is not your pushto ka time. It's Kayda-Kanun ka time, Samvidhan ka time. And as a cop, the constitution has given me the right to enter your house. And if you try and stop me, I'll put a case on you for trying to stop my investigation.' So I think those were truly very powerful words written and the writers have done a fantastic job and as an actor for me to execute it was extremely special."

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The 8 episodic features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. 'Dahaad' is streaming now on Prime Video. (With agency inputs)