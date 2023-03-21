Hyderabad: Most people have a special connection with their mothers and those who are away from home miss their mothers a lot. On Mother's Day in the UK, an Indian busker paid a lovely tribute to all mothers by singing the song Maa from the 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par and a crowd joined him. The busker named Vish is from India and became popular after his videos went viral for singing Bollywood songs on the streets of London.

In a video that was shared on March 19, the day celebrated as Mother's Day in the UK, Vish could be seen performing live on the song Maa in his melodious voice. The song was originally sung by Shankar Mahadevan. While singing, Vish was joined by a large number of people in the crowd and they captured the moment on their mobile phones.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vish thanked everyone who joined him and beautifully sang the song together. He said that it is hard for those who are away from their mothers, especially students. Saying this, he thanked his mother for supporting him in his journey and asked everyone to contact their mother daily to know if she is alright.

Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as he posted the video. A user wrote, "You are such a fab singer ... absolutely flawless singing and hits you straight into the heart !!" Another wrote, "very nice bhai your mom so lucky and you all so ap unhi ki vjha se ho jo b ho." One more commented, "So much touched by the fact that.....MA lives on the streets of London...... good song though."