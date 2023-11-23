CRICKETER KAPIL DEV WRAPS UP DUBBING FOR RAJINIKANTH STARRER LAL SALAAM MAKERS KICKSTART POST PRODUCTION WORK

Hyderabad: Scheduled to release during the festive season of Pongal in 2024, the highly anticipated film Lal Salaam, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is currently in the post-production phase. Notably, this cricket-based drama stars the iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev himself, making a special appearance. Recently, Kapil Dev wrapped up dubbing for his scenes, pictures from which were shared on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth who shared pictures of him at the dubbing studio said it was an honour to have the legendary sportsman in the film. Other than Kapil Dev, Jeevitha Rajashekar will grace the screen as Rajinikanth's sister in Lal Salaam, renewing her acting career after 33 years. Other prominent actors such as Nirosha, Thambi Ramaiah, Senthil, and Thangadurai will play supporting roles in the highly anticipated film with Rajinikanth's extended cameo in it. The film's music, composed by the eminent AR Rahman, is expected to captivate audiences across various languages in January 2024.

Prior to this, superstar Rajinikanth revealed that the former Indian cricketer and the winning captain of the 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev, will be making a cameo appearance in his daughter-filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth expressed his honor and privilege to work with the legendary cricketer, highlighting his immense pride in Kapil's historic achievement of bringing home India's first-ever Cricket World Cup. In response, Kapil also shared his joy, posting a picture with the acclaimed superstar and describing it as a privilege to be in his company.