CRICKET WORLD CUP ANUSHKA SHARMA DROPS HEART ATHIYA SHETTY SAYS BEST GUY EVER AFTER VIRAT KOHLI KL RAHUL SHINE AGAINST AUSTRALIA

Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma is a huge supporter of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. On Sunday, Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul's icy combination helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium, giving them a winning start to their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign.

Anushka took to Instagram to respond to Virat and Rahul's record-breaking 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, sharing a post on her stories with a blue-heart emoticon. Athiya Shetty, a proud wife, praised her husband KL Rahul's brilliant knock in the game against Australia on Sunday. Athiya took to Instagram to share a video on her stories with the description, "Best guy ever," and a red heart emoticon. She also posted a photo and praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's performance in the game.

Indian spinners ran through the Australian lineup as they were bundled out for a meagre 199. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers and was ably supported by spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28).

India at one stage was reeling at 3-2 after skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for zeroes. But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had different ideas. The duo started with caution and conjured a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket, which took India on the verge of a win. Kohli fell after a well-made 85, while Rahul finished the game in style, with a six and remained unbeaten on 97. The Karnataka batter, Rahul, though, could not reach the three-figure marks.