CRAKK TEASER VIDYUT JAMMWAL PULLS OFF ADRENALINE RUSHING SPORTS STUNTS

Hyderabad: The makers of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa,dropped teaser of the actioner, offering a thrilling sneak peek into the movie. Packed with adrenaline-pumping stunts ranging from rollerblading and skydiving to skiing and intense car chases, this teaser keeps you on the edge of your seat.

The one-minute teaser kicks off with Vidyut and Arjun Rampal approaching a plane, setting the tone for the thrilling experience that awaits. Vidyut's impactful dialogue, "Zindagi to sala sab ke saathich khelti hai… Leking asli player toh waich hai jo zindagi ke saath khele," encapsulates the essence of Crakk, portraying a man's journey from Mumbai's slums to the world of extreme underground sports.

The teaser not only showcases gripping sports stunts but also highlights Vidyut's impressive acting, portraying his character's combative spirit against adversaries. Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson add an intriguing dimension to the teaser. Emphasizing the film's mantra, "Jeetega toh Jeeyega," Vidyut, exuding confidence, asserts, "Darr nahi daring se khelta hun main," perfectly aligning with his daring on-screen stunts.

Beyond action and sports elements, the teaser stands out for its exceptional production values and gripping background score, promising a cinematic spectacle and a thrilling viewing experience.