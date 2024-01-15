CRAKK SONG DIL JHOOM OUT VIDYUT JAMMWAL AND NORA FATEHI LOOK LOVELY IN ROMANTIC MELODY

Hyderabad: One of the most highly anticipated films Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, promises a unique combination of sports and action, boasting an impressive cast, including Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. After a riveting teaser, the first song from the film's music album titled Dil Jhoom was released on Monday. The on-screen chemistry between Vidyut and Nora is beautifully captured in this romantic number.

Dil Jhoom, a captivating romantic number, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi, is a reinterpretation of Ali Zafar's popular track Jhoom. Gurpreet Saini has provided new lyrics for Dil Jhoom while Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the music originally penned and composed by Ali Zafar. The soulful voices of Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal breathe life into this enchanting melody.

The music video of Dil Jhoom showcases Vidyut and Nora's mesmerising chemistry as they elegantly dance through stunning international locations. Seamlessly blending into the film's romantic narrative, Dil Jhoom emerges as a delightful combination of music and visuals, further heightening the anticipation and excitement surrounding the movie.