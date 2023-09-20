Hyderabad: The official anthem of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 featuring actor Ranveer Singh is finally here. Titled Dil Jashn Bole the anthem is composed by music composed Pritam. Soon after ICC shared the anthem on social media, reactions started pouring in as netizens reviewed Dil Jashn Bole on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 3-minute 20-second long anthem takes cricket fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. Ranveer aside, Dil Jashn Bole also features cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, and a slew of social media influencers. WC2023 anthem has garnered mixed responses on social media as fans of the sport are feeling 'disappointed' seeing 'more of Ranveer than cricket' in the World Cup 2023 official anthem.

Netizens are also comparing Dil Jashn Bole with ICC Cricket WC 2011 Anthem De Ghumake. The peppy foot-tapping number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy went on to become an instant hit after its release. Fans are even claiming that Dil Jashn Bole is a 'letdown' compared to the impact that De Ghumake had on cricket enthusiasts.

Scroll ahead to see what netizens have to say on Dil Jashn Bole:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has said that it is an 'honour' to be part of Dil Jashn Bole. "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love,” Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying by ICC at the anthem launch.