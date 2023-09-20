'Could've been more of cricket than Ranveer': Fans pan official anthem of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dil Jashn Bole
'Could've been more of cricket than Ranveer': Fans pan official anthem of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dil Jashn Bole
Hyderabad: The official anthem of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 featuring actor Ranveer Singh is finally here. Titled Dil Jashn Bole the anthem is composed by music composed Pritam. Soon after ICC shared the anthem on social media, reactions started pouring in as netizens reviewed Dil Jashn Bole on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 3-minute 20-second long anthem takes cricket fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. Ranveer aside, Dil Jashn Bole also features cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, and a slew of social media influencers. WC2023 anthem has garnered mixed responses on social media as fans of the sport are feeling 'disappointed' seeing 'more of Ranveer than cricket' in the World Cup 2023 official anthem.
Netizens are also comparing Dil Jashn Bole with ICC Cricket WC 2011 Anthem De Ghumake. The peppy foot-tapping number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy went on to become an instant hit after its release. Fans are even claiming that Dil Jashn Bole is a 'letdown' compared to the impact that De Ghumake had on cricket enthusiasts.
Scroll ahead to see what netizens have to say on Dil Jashn Bole:
-
Just saw the music video of the ICC WorldCup2023 anthem, have to say it's kinda let down after what we had in 2011 and then in 2015, the hook is good #Diljashnbole but rest of the song is simply not appealing imo. The music video could have been more of cricket than Ranveer !— ishan (@0ishann) September 20, 2023
-
Nothing can beat this theme song 🔥 Full World cup vibes in 2011.— Dev Sharma (@CricCrazyDev) September 20, 2023
"De ghuma ke" >>>> Any other world cup theme songs.#DilJashnBole#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/eVapw3mIK9
-
#DilJashnBole is not giving the feeling of conquering. Flop anthem.— Gaurav Mishra (@showmakergaurav) September 20, 2023
De ghumake still gives goosebumps https://t.co/4Wc8iELAbN
-
#DilJashnBole disappointed big time. #Pritam da could have done better. #WorldCup2023— SRKIAN 👑 (@SRKIAN_7) September 20, 2023
-
-
ICT fans listening to ICC 2023 World Cup Anthem#DilJashnBole pic.twitter.com/JdQwSvCwFQ— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) September 20, 2023
Meanwhile, Ranveer has said that it is an 'honour' to be part of Dil Jashn Bole. "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love,” Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying by ICC at the anthem launch.