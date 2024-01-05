Chennai: Actor Suriya, unable to attend Vijayakanth's funeral, paid his respects at the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party headquarters where the late actor was laid to rest. Visiting Vijayakanth's grave, Suriya was visibly emotional, shedding tears and deeply moved. A video of an emotional Suriya resonated with many online.

During Vijayakanth's funeral on December 29, Suriya was out of town due to shooting commitments for his upcoming film, Kanguva. Upon his return, Suriya accompanied by his brother Karthi paid homage to the late actor.

Speaking to the media later, Suriya expressed regret, stating, "The guilt of not seeing his face for the last time will linger with me and Karthi for a lifetime. I learned a lot from him and have continued to follow his teachings, like sitting only on a wooden chair, a practice I still uphold on sets." Suriya also highlighted the irreplaceable void left by Vijayakanth's passing and expressed hope for a film industry tribute in his honor.

Upon learning about Vijayakanth's demise, Suriya expressed his emotions on social media through a heartfelt video. In the video, he became emotional while reminiscing about the strong bond he shared with the late actor. Suriya fondly remembered Vijayakanth as a remarkable artist who embodied both courage and compassion.

He highlighted Vijayakanth's inclusive nature, recalling how he selflessly helped everyone, earning a special place in people's hearts as "Puratchi Kalaignar" and "Captain." Suriya ended with a prayer for peace for Vijayakanth's soul and extended his deepest sympathies to the actor's family and countless fans.

Additionally, Suriya's father, Shivakumar, bid his final farewell to Vijayakanth. Both actors had collaborated in the film Periyanna (1999), where Vijayakanth played an extended cameo, directed by SA Chandrasekar. Vijayakanth had previously supported Suriya by doing a similar cameo in the film Sendhoorapandi.