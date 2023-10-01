Hyderabad: On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, actor Disha Patani paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha uploaded a clip from the movie on Instagram that included her and Sushant, who passed away on June 14, 2020. The late actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai.

Sharing an emotional scene from the film, Disha wrote: "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema🙏🌸 Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard🤍 life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace😢🖤".

Fans and colleagues from the industry flocked to the comment section as soon as she published the video. Reacting to the video, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wrote: "Phenomenal scene ..🙌🙌🙌 both of you are so good … 👏👏👏" Heaping praise on Disha's performance in the film, her close friend Mouni commented: "You were the embodiment of love in this film. So so brilliant. Loved you ❤️🧿 Onwards & upwards… always cheering the loudest for you …🕺🫶🏻🤌🏻"

The Neeraj Pandey directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic based on one of the most renowned cricketers in our nation Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The late Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in the movie, alongside Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. The film released in 2016 and many praised Disha for her girl next door appeal and her chemistry with Sushant.

The biopic ended up being one of Sushant's biggest commercial successes, and for his work in the movie, he even received multiple nominations for Best Actor at the annual award shows.