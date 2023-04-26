Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her International Debut with Heart of Stone, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after spending a day in Dubai. The actor is quite busy traveling before her first appearance at the Met Gala. On Tuesday night, Alia was seen in a denim-on-denim look with no makeup. The actor looked simple yet she managed to look cool in her outfit which was worth lakhs!

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Alia could be seen killing the denim-on-denim look like a diva. The actor was donning denim jeans and a denim jacket over a white tank top. The denim jacket comes at a cost of Rs 1,71,916. She carried a GG tote bag which is priced at Rs 1,67,994 and donned GG embossed sneakers worth Rs 75,423. Her entire airport look is worth over Rs 4,15,333. Alia was giving off a natural glow with her no-makeup look and flawless skin with open tresses. She could also be seen posing for the paparazzi before leaving the airport.

Meanwhile, Alia will attend her first Met Gala this year. Fans can't wait to watch her nail it on the red carpet. This year, along with Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. On the work front, Alia will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be released on July 28.