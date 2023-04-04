Mumbai: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday shared an update on Brahmastar 2 and 3. The filmmaker also hinted at a 'very special movie' in his Instagram post leaving fans speculating about what it could be. The film that Ayan just spoke about other than Brahmastar installments is Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2.

Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra has roped in Ayan to direct the second installment of the blockbuster film War starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. A source on condition of anonymity said, "Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2.

"Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward. Ayan directing War 2 is probably the most exciting announcement of recent times. All eyes on him to make the franchise and the YRF Spy Universe bigger."

READ | Ayan Mukerji doles out major scoop on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra two and three

Speculations that Ayan is directing War 2 started when the director uploaded a note this morning and hinted at directing a very 'very special movie!' Taking to social media, Ayan revealed that Brahamstra part 2 & 3 will be shot simultaneously. The second part of Astaraverse will be out in December 2026 followed by part 3 the next year. (With agency inputs)