Hyderabad: The Hindi film industry witnessed a remarkable showdown when Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 collectively raked in a staggering 800 crores post their simultaneous release on August 11, 2023. The humungous success marked the highest combined earnings for two Bollywood movies ever. Now, the anticipation mounts as the industry braces itself for another colossal clash between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Echoes of past clashes: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

The clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2 set records, with the former becoming the highest net-grosser in Hindi cinema before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan eventually surpassed it. Despite the clash, the Akshay Kumar-starrer sequel emerged as a substantial hit.

Fast forward, Bollywood finds itself in a similar scenario with the impending release clash of two highly anticipated movies, Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, and Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, both scheduled for release on December 1. Initial indications suggest a potential success for both movies, akin to the clash of Oh My Gadar 2.

Industry buzz on the Animal vs Sam Bahadur clash

Advance bookings for both films have commenced, hinting at a trend where Animal mirrors the trajectory of Gadar 2, while Sam Bahadur appears to follow in the footsteps of OMG 2. Notably, Animal, with its adult rating and extended runtime, might not surpass the numbers of Gadar 2, yet positive word-of-mouth could propel it towards the 400 crores net mark. Conversely, Sam Bahadur seems poised to emulate the success of OMG 2 and potentially surpass its figures.

Vicky Kaushal on Sam Bahadur vs Animal release clash

While the makers of Sam Bahadur had announced December 1 as the film's release date more than a year ago, team Animal announced their arrival in theaters on the same date in September this year. When asked about the clash during a promotional event for Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal expressed confidence in multiple films releasing on the same day, citing the audience's strength and the exhibition sector as crucial factors. Expressing hope, he shared that if both films resonate with the audience, success will follow, stating, "If the audience resonates with the films, both the films will work. I’m as excited for Animal as anyone else. It should be a great day for the audience, we work for that, not for each other."

What advance booking trends suggest for Animal and Sam Bahadur

As the release date approaches, the clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal intensifies fan anticipation. Animal has surged ahead, selling over 111,000 tickets across India, amassing an advance booking collection of Rs 3.4 crore. Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur has secured 12,876 bookings, accumulating Rs 44.71 lakh in advance.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal revolves around Ranbir Kapoor's character seeking vengeance following an attack on his father, promising a gripping narrative. In contrast, Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, delves into the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal, and his pivotal role in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

As December 1 looms closer, Animal seems poised for a colossal opening, overshadowing Sam Bahadur. However, the long-term success will ultimately hinge on the films' content. While initial hype favors Animal, Vicky Kaushal's film might face an initial setback but could potentially sway the audience in the long run through its compelling narrative.