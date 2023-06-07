CITADEL VARUN DHAWAN SIKANDER KHER UNDERGO INTENSE ACTION TRAINING IN SERBIA

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher are currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia and they are undergoing intense action training there. "The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. The shoot will continue till July for the series," a source close to the production informed.

Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualized by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

Also read: Varun Dhawan is all set to begin the 'last schedule of spyverse' Citadel

Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel, a spy thriller, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a significant role. The show is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. (ANI)