CITADEL PREMIERE NICK JONAS CANT TAKE HIS EYES OFF WIFEY PRIYANKA CHOPRA IN RED DRESS

Mumbai Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of her upcoming action thriller series Citadel in London For the premiere night the Fashion actor opted for a beautiful red offshoulder deepneck gown She was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas and her costar Richard MaddenTaking to Instagram Nick shared a video from the premiere night which he captioned RedDress For the unversed the caption is a line from the song Burnin Up by the Jonas Brothers Many fans and celebs took notice of the caption and reacted to the video saying Nick is husband goals Taking to the comment section a user wrote Not Nick using his iconic “red dress on Priyanka Omg I love living this moment Nick looked handsome in an allblack suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath Richard on the other hand donned a velvet black suit with matching pants Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media Created by the Russo Brothers Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday April 28 with two adrenalinefueled episodes followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles The actionpacked show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane Richard Madden and Nadia Sinh Priyanka of the global spy agency Citadel In Bollywood she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar s directorial Jee Le Zaraa With agency inputsAlso read Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra s lil daughter attends her first ever concert fans say perfect family