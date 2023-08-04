CHUNKY PANDAY REACTS TO ANANYA ADITYA DATING RUMOURS REVEALS HIS ONE CONDITION FOR ANY MAN DATING HIS DAUGHTERS

Hyderabad: Chunky Panday, the actor, and father of Ananya Panday, has shared his views on the dating rumors surrounding his daughter and fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur. During an interview, Chunky expressed that relationship rumors are an inevitable part of being in the glamourous entertainment industry. He acknowledged that such speculations are bound to happen, and they are considered "collateral damage" for celebrities.

When asked about Ananya's chemistry with Aditya, Chunky took the opportunity to praise his daughter's chemistry with all her co-stars. He mentioned her pairings with actors like Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 and Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, stating that they all looked superb with her. He applauded Ananya for always complimenting her co-stars and having a great journey in the industry.

Chunky Panday humorously revealed that he doesn't need to reject any of his daughters' boyfriends as they are quite selective themselves. He playfully added that he has advised his daughters Ananya and Raysa that any potential partner should be better than him, setting high standards for their suitors.

The dating rumors between Ananya and Aditya sparked when pictures and videos of the two spending time together in Lisbon, Portugal, surfaced online. They were seen enjoying sightseeing and dining together, igniting speculation about their alleged relationship.

As for their professional careers, Ananya was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and is slated to appear in the sequel of Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and the thriller titled Control by Vikramaditya Motwane. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager.

