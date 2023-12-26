Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and their relatives all gathered under one roof to celebrate Christmas 2023 on Monday. They shared photos from their Christmas celebrations on social media. Every year, the Mega family come together to enjoy Christmas and play Secret Santa, and 2023 was no exception. Lavanya Tripathi, who married Varun Tej on November 9, is the Mega family's newest member.

Christmas 2023: Allu Arjun enjoys 'fun night with cousins' Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others; see pics

Varun wished his fans a merry Christmas by posting a family photo on Instagram. The photograph featured a lavish Christmas gathering complete with beautiful decorations and festive lighting. Lavanya, Varun, and Upasana Konidela embraced the party's red colour theme, expressing a vivid smile. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan wore beautiful black ensembles.

Allu Arjun captioned the photographs on his Instagram Stories, "Best cousins." Secret Santa parties." Sushmita Konidela, Chiranjeevi's daughter, uploaded more images and stated, "Merry Christmas to all of you from all of us, sending everyone a lot of cheers and love."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has had a productive year at work in 2023. The actor announced Pushpa 2, as well as received the prestigious National Award for his performance in Pushpa. With the triumph, the actor made history by being the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor.

He is currently filming Pushpa: The Rule with director Sukumar. On the contrary, Ram Charan has been occupied with work with filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer. In addition, the actor will make his Bollywood debut in 2024 with Operation Valentine, with Manushi Chillar. Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all working on different projects.