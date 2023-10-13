Hyderabad: Seasoned actor Bhairavi Vaidya passed away on October 8 at the age of 67. She apparently was fighting cancer for the last six months. The veteran actor appeared in numerous films and television programmes in a career spanning more than 45 years.

She has appeared in the Aishwarya Rai starrer Taal and Salman Khan and Rani Mukheji's Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Her daughter Janki Vaidya posted about her demise on social media and wrote a touching tribute to her mom. Taking to Twitter (now known as X), Janki penned an emotional note along with a picture of the actor.

She wrote: "For me you Are my, Maa, Mom, Mummy, Choti, Bhairavi. A Colourful, Fearless, Creative, Caring, Responsible! 1st an Actor Than a Wife and than a Parent!!! A lady who raised her Children and made them capable of achieving their Dreams without any fear of thinking "what if??" A lady who build her Name in the the industry than let that be Film, TV, Ott on her own Rules without compromising even a bit!!! A lady who smiled, laughed through her family!!! A lady who fought till her last breath. My pranam to you. I was blessed to have you as my mother in this life, There's so much to say but I am choking!!! But only one thing would say I know your exit was early ... but I also know you wouldn't want to see urself in that particular situation. Maa Stay at Peace. I promise I'll be a good child. You Takecare of yourself I'll do the rest.''

Her death news came as a shocking news to her colleagues. Remembering the good times spent at the set, her Nima Denzongpa co-star Surabhi Das, who played the titular role in the show, expressed her sorrow. She was "really saddened" by the news of her death. "On set, we had some wonderful times together," she told a media portal.

Bhairavi Vaidya was known for her parts in Gujarati and Hindi movies. She received a lot of recognition for one of her most recent appearances in the television programme Nima Denzongpa. Additionally, she has also worked in Hasratein and Mahisagar.