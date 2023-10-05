CHOGADA BOY AAYUSH SHARMA MARKS 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN FILMS PENS HEARTWARMING NOTE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with the 2018 movie Loveyatri co-starring Warina Hussain, has completed five years in the film industry today. To celebrate the occasion, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a video featuring throwback visuals from his first film, leaving a heartfelt note in the caption.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Aayush wrote, "So I completed 5 years in the industry today, 5th October 2018 Loveyatri released and wow what a journey it has been. Somebody rightly said that your first film is always going to be special, hits and flops will keep happening but nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first. The jitters of facing the camera for the first time, to waiting for the first reaction from the theatre on a Friday. Couldn’t have asked for a better start."

The actor thanked his brother-in-law Salman Khan for offering him a chance and trusting him. He continued, "From being a flat foot dancer to being under the wings of the amazing @vaibhavi.merchant and learning Garba for the first time. It’s all been so special, Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88 ,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen. Big Thank you to @abhiraj88 for guiding me like a professor on my first and making sure that we were not only having fun in front of the camera but off the camera as well, from being a very strict First AD on sultan you became the elder brother on set, can’t thank you enough for having faith in me and giving this movie your all, learned so much from you."

Also read: Aayush Sharma addresses trolls claiming he married Arpita Khan for fame

Aayush also recalled how people used to call him "chogada boy" as the song Chogada became an instant hit. He added, "But most importantly thank you all for giving so much of love to Loveyatri & giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams to see myself on the big screen. My fondest memory is walking into a theatre and seeing the audience dance to chogada. It’s been 5 years and still people remember me as the 'chogada boy'. There are many things that you get used to as you keep working more in movies but one thing that still remains intact is the excitement for the audience reaction on a Friday."