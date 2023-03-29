Mumbai: Actor Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen next in Gaslight, says she messaged actor Saif Ali Khan to talk about working with his actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan. Chitrangda was working with Saif in the 2018 film Baazaar when Sara made her debut in the film industry with Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Having worked with both father and daughter, Chitrangda was all praises for them. Talking about this, Chitrangda Singh said, "It's so strange that she (Sara Ali Khan) was doing her first film at that time when Saif Ali Khan and I were shooting for a film and now I am working with her."

During Gaslight's promotions, Chitrangda revealed that she texted Saif about her experience of working with Sara. "I messaged Saif saying how wonderful his daughter is and how happy I was to work with her. She is lovely and has great energy on set. I had a great time working with both of them." Chitrangda will be seen playing Rukmini who is an ambiguous woman. Talking about her character in Gaslight, Chitrangada earlier said that it is the "most complex" role she has played so far.

The film is a thriller and has a classic whodunit mystery at its core. Gaslight was completed in a start-to-finish 36-day schedule in Gujarat. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The thriller also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev amongst others. (With agency inputs)