CHIRANJEEVI TREATS FANS WITH LITTLE LEAKS FROM BHOLAA SHANKAR SWITZERLAND SHOOT

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who last appeared in the Telugu movie Waltair Veerayya, is now shooting a song with the team for the next Telugu film Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Twitter handle to share a few images from the shoot and said that the song will be a treat for his fans.

The movie is the official adaptation of the Tamil film Vedalam, in which Ajith played the role of a devoted brother with a very violent history. The same role will be played by Chiranjeevi, while Keerthy Suresh will portray the role of his sister. Chiranjeevi has been paired with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared a note and attached some pictures with it. The tweet read, "The song shoot for Bhola Shankar with Tamannaah in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience and more so all the fans! Let's share more soon! Until then, these are the 'little leaks' pics."

As soon as he shared the post, his fans flocked to the comment section with one commenting, "When is the release date boss???" Another commented, "Location adhirindhi... All the best boss for the movie #Bhola Shankar... we are waiting for many more hits and movies from u #chirusir." One more commented, "Great sir chiru, you are a real megastar." A user wrote, "boss is back!"

In the photos, Chiranjeevi could be seen sitting on a chair while the team prepares for the shot. One of the photos shows the dancers prepping for the shot. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar is all set to hit the theatres later this year.