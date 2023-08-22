Hyderabad: As South superstar Chiranjeevi turns a year older, makers took to social media to officially announce his 157th film with the production banner UV Creations. Today marks the megastar's birthday and taking the opportunity on the special day, an official announcement on his upcoming untitled film was made on the official Instagram handle of UV Creations with an intriguing poster.

Mallidi Vasista of Bimbisara fame will don the director's hate for Mega157.

Sharing the initial poster, the makers captioned it: #Mega157 🔮 This time MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE ♾️ The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR ❤️‍🔥 Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @ChiranjeeviKonidela Garu ❤️@Vassishta_006 @UVCreationsOfficial #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi

While a formal announcement will be made in the next few hours, Mallidi Vasista of Bimbisara fame will don the director's hate for Mega157. The soundtrack will be composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The audience is anticipating Chiranjeevi's experimentation following back-to-back box office flops.

The actor was last seen in Bholaa Shankar, which was dropped from many theatres after earning an astounding Rs 16 crore on its opening day but then having a sharp fall the very next day. The film hit the theatres on August 11 to much fanfare, but sadly, the word-of-mouth was not favourable, which led to its downfall.

Despite the high hopes, Chiranjeevi's fans were disappointed with the movie's initial box office result. The movie's box office receipts have significantly decreased since its second day of release. The movie has made a total of Rs. 29.85 crore so far. Meanwhile, Charan next has filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer opposite Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.

