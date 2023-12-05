Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently rescued from Chennai after the city was hit by massive floods. Photos shared on social media on Tuesday showed Khan seated in a rescue boat alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and other flood-affected people.

Vishnu Vishal shared the photos on X, previously known as Twitter, expressing gratitude to the fire and rescue department for helping stranded people like themselves. He mentioned that rescue operations had already commenced in Karapakkam with three boats functioning effectively. He applauded the remarkable efforts of the Tamil Nadu government during these testing times and extended thanks to all the administrative personnel who have been tirelessly working.

Before this, Vishnu had shared that he was trapped in his Chennai residence without electricity or a network. He also revealed that water had entered his house. Alongside sharing photos showcasing the destruction, he expressed hope for assistance, as the water level rose alarmingly in Karapakkam. With no access to electricity, wifi, or phone signal, Vishnu could only get a limited signal on his terrace. He empathized with the plight faced by countless individuals throughout Chennai.

In Tamil Nadu, torrential rain triggered by the cyclone caused havoc, predominantly impacting districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur. Currently, a large portion of Chennai is submerged in floodwaters, particularly affecting low-lying areas. Despite the efforts of civic agency personnel in clearing stagnant water, waterlogged roads have caused cars to float in certain regions.

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs, which will be utilized to provide any necessary relief assistance. The distribution of aid will be managed through their respective fan clubs.