CHECK OUT TEASER OF SONALI BENDRE JAIDEEP AHLAWATS THE BROKEN NEWS SEASON 2

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming thriller series The Broken News season 2, on Wednesday, unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared the teaser which they captioned, "Prime time par sach aur sansani ke beech ki bahas phir hone wali hai! #TheBrokenNews Season 2 on #ZEE5, coming soon!"

Directed by Vinay Waikul, Broken News is based on the world of news reporting and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The official release date of the new season is still awaited. Soon after the makers unveiled the official teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Woooowwww," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "THIS IS LITTT."

Talking about the show, Shriya earlier said "I'm so happy and grateful with the love we got for season 1 of The Broken News which is a layered, humane exploration of how different News channels capture the daily discourse in the country. In Season 2, the story gets more exciting and gripping where you can expect a whole lot of twists. Our writing team has done an incredible job with the different themes and stories that the series explores in season 2." Shriya garnered several nominations and accolades for her portrayal of the feisty journalist Radha.

Also read: Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut with The Broken News

About her character's journey, Shriya shared, "My character Radha is back with a bang and is on a mission to fight the system that wrongly accused her. She is very unpredictable this season with what she is going to do next which makes it all the more interesting for me to play as an actor. Jaideep and Sonali are dear friends and I'm also looking forward to being back on set with them. There are some surprises in store and I can't speak about it just yet, but I'm really kicked about season 2." The show will stream on the OTT platform Zee5. (ANI)