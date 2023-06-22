CHECK NETIZENS REACTION TO KRITI SANONS MOTHERS POST IN SUPPORT OF ADIPURUSH

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon penned down a cryptic note on her social media handle extending support for her daughter's recently released film Adipurush, which has sparked controversies ever since its release on June 16. Sharing the note on Instagram, Geeta spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions.

She wrote, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi." She explained the meaning of this, and continued, "Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the... Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram (With a positive outlook, the whole world will seem beautiful. Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in Shabri's 'ber', and not pay heed to the fact that Shabri lied. Don't focus on a person's mistakes, focus on their emotions. Jai Shri Ram)."

The post evoked mixed reactions. "Ekdum sahi," Kriti's younger sister Nupur commented. A social media user commented, "So true." However, many other users called out Kriti's mother. A user wrote, "You shouldn't support this anti-Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti-Hindu activities."

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film. From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of Adipurush revamped the dialogues. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. (With agency inputs)