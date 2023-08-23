CHANDRAYAAN 3 ANUPAM KHER R MADHAVAN RISHAB SHETTY AND OTHER CELEBS POUR IN WISHES FOR SUCCESSFUL LANDING

Hyderabad: Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the surface of the moon this evening. If successful, India will join the ranks of United States, erstwhile Soviet Union and China. Ahead of the much anticipated day in the history of country's science and technology, an array of actors including veteran Anupam Kher wished the lunar mission a success.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3, its third lunar mission, from the Sriharikota launchpad in Andhra Pradesh. The launch went successful, and the landing is scheduled for today, that is, August 23. The lander on the Chandrayaan-3 mission is named after Vikram Sarabhai.

The activities of Chandrayaan-3 will be live-streamed on social media platforms and television stations as India becomes the first country to settle on the lunar south pole. The momentous landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon today has thrilled the entire nation, including celebrities, with pride and joy. Many celebrities, including Anupam Kher, R Madhavan, Rishab Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi, and others, wished the team the best for the moon mission.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted a note stating: "Dear scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!! 🌕😍❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @MinistryofST @isro."

Actor R Madhavan shared his joy with the landing of Chandrayaan 3 congratulating Nambi Narayan, who is a former scientist who inspired the film Rocketry. "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS," the actor wrote, adding, "Congratulations in advance, @isro, on your great success. I AM SO HAPPY AND PROUD... and congrats to @NambiNOfficial as well."

Rishab Shetty rushed to Twitter to express his joy after seeing photographs of Chandrayan 3 from the moon. "Tomorrow is yet another milestone for India, and I am pleased to be a part of witnessing this historic day," he wrote. "Let us all pray for the #VikramLander's safe landing," the director added. Lavanya Tripathi also expressed her pride in the mission.