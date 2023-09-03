CHANDRAMUKHI 2 TRAILER KANGANA RANAUT FLAUNTS DANCING SKILLS RAGHAVA LAWRENCE ACES ROYAL LOOK

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 on Sunday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Kangana Ranaut Ranaut. The Tamil language horror comedy is written and directed by P. Vasu and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah through Lyca Productions. It is the second part of the Chandramukhi film series, however, it is a standalone film with only the genre and director in common.

Taking to Instagram, Lyca Productions dropped the trailer and captioned it, "The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! 🌸 ▶️ Check Story/Highlights for the link The most awaited OFFICIAL TRAILER of Chandramukhi-2 is OUT NOW on YouTube! 🗡️🏇🏻🔥 #Chandramukhi2 🗝️"

In the trailer, Kangana looked mesmerising in heavy jewellery and traditional look. She plays a dancer in the king's court famed for her beauty and dance skills in her first horror comedy film. The actor has done full justice to her role as she flaunts her dance moves.

The trailer opens with a shot of a big mansion amid the backdrop of thunder and lightning, setting spooky vibes. The residents are advsised not to venture out in South block. But as fate has it, Chandramukhi cannot be hidden for long.

Kangana Ranaut plays the title character, with Raghava Lawrance, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and others playing supporting roles. The film was officially announced in June 2022 and began production in July of that year. M. M. Keeravani created the music, while R. D. Rajasekhar and Anthony handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

The film's first song Swagathaanjali was released recently. MM Keeravani composed the song, which was sung by Sreenidhi Tirumala, while Chaitanya Prasad wrote the lyrics. During the film's audio launch, Oscar winner MM Keeravani praised Ranaut for her performance in the film. In the lavish audio launch in Chennai, Keeravani said: "Everyone will be blown away after seeing Kangana's shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen. She has given a stunning performance." The event was attended by several Tamil film industry celebrities.

Chandramukhi 2 is set to be released on September 15, 2023. The film, produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. For the unversed, the first part Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the key roles.

