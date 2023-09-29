Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut at Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 made a decent opening at the box office. The film helmed by P Vasu is a sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. After a delay in release, Chandramukhi 2 arrived in theaters alongside two Hindi films.

Chandramukhi 2 made its box office debut with an opening of Rs 7.5 crore. The horror comedy featuring Raghava and Kangana in lead roles, had a decent start across all languages, as early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate. The movie saw varying occupancy rates across different regions.

In Tamil theaters, it had an occupancy rate of 51.90 percent, while the Telugu and Hindi showings had occupancy rates of 42.65 percent and 12.77 percent, respectively. Chandramukhi 2 released on a Thursday, alongside two Hindi films, The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3. This release date coincided with Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan holidays in certain parts of India.

Chandramukhi 2 follows the success of its predecessor, the 2005 blockbuster Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika. Raghava Lawrence, who stars in the sequel, sought Rajinikanth's blessings before its release. The film's trailer hints at a family moving into a mansion, where they are cautioned to stay away from Chandramukhi's quarters. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dancing skills, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja in a parallel world that forms the backdrop of the mansion's tale.