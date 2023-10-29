'Chandler FOREVER': From Mahesh Babu to Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor, celebrities mourn Matthew Perry's death
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Celebrities from around the world joined in mourning the untimely passing of actor Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54. Members of the Indian film industry also expressed their condolences upon hearing the sad news. According to reports, Perry was discovered dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her Instagram Story, shared a picture of Matthew Perry in his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the Friends sitcom, with a caption that read, "Chandler FOREVER."
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram Stories and paid tribute to Matthew. "A generation lost their friend today. You will be missed Matthew Perry. Rest in peace," wrote the star sharing a picture of Perry flaunting his endearing smile.
Amrita Arora expressed her grief by writing, "Chandler (broken heart emoji)! Rest in peace our friend."
Ranveer Singh, upon hearing the shocking news, took to his Instagram Story to react with a white bird, folded hands, and a nazar amulet emoji.
Bipasha Basu paid tribute with a joyful picture of Matthew on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by the message, "RIP Matthew Perry" and a broken heart emoji.
Sophie Choudry shared her sorrow by posting an image of Perry and expressing, "As if the news we wake up to everyday right now isn't bad enough... now this (broken heart emojis). Been reading his autobiography, and this is just heartbreaking. Thank you for all the laughs & your incredible talent #matthewperry... May you finally rest in peace though the world has lost a gem."
Actor Ronit Roy also conveyed his shock and gratitude, writing on social media, "Absolutely shocked at hearing this news. #matthewperry passes by drowning at his LA home. Sir, you have entertained generations, including my children, and I thank you for that. R.I.P."
Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of Matthew Perry on X (formerly Twitter) with the message, "Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life," along with a broken heart emoji.
Matthew Perry's journey to stardom included appearances in shows like Who's the Boss?, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, and more. However, it was his portrayal of Chandler Bing on 'Friends' that made him an immensely popular figure.