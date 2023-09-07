CHALLENGED BY STAND UP COMEDIAN ZAKIR KHAN SRK FAN HAS BEEN WAITING TO MEET SUPERSTAR FOR 10 DAYS

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, has an incredibly dedicated fan base, and one young fan's devotion has been making headlines. With the release of his upcoming action-thriller film Jawan, the excitement among his fans has reached a fever pitch.

Ever since the official trailer of Jawan hit the screens, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been buzzing with anticipation. The film, slated for release on September 7, has garnered global attention, and his ardent admirers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they catch the movie on its very first day.

Shah Rukh Khan's popularity is such that his fans have gone to great lengths to express their love and support for him. Earlier, a group of enthusiastic fans put on a dance performance to the tune of the movie's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya right outside his residence, Mannat in Mumbai.

Multiplexes across the country have also taken note of the frenzy surrounding SRK's latest release. In response to the immense demand, they have increased the number of screens showing the film. Pre-bookings for Jawan have witnessed a surge, both domestically and internationally. People have been spotted lining up outside theaters as early as 2 a.m. to secure their tickets for the first screening.

Adding to the fervor, a passionate Shah Rukh Khan fan has made headlines by patiently waiting for ten days for a chance to meet the megastar. In a video shared by a webloid, the young man can be seen standing outside the venue where an exclusive screening of Jawan took place on Wednesday. He held a placard that read, "Day 10 of waiting for SRK."

When questioned about his motive, the devoted fan explained to the paparazzi, "A very famous comedian named Zakir Khan challenged me to meet Shah Rukh Khan. So, for the past 10 days, I've been waiting outside his residence, Mannat, and trying to attend various events that he's been a part of, hoping to meet him."

He continued, "When I found out that Shah Rukh bhai was here for the screening of Jawan, I came here as well, hoping to meet him. Whenever he arrives, I'll show him the board," concluding with a hopeful question to the paparazzi about whether they think he'll succeed in meeting the Om Shanti Om actor.

