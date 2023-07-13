CENSOR BOARD SENDS OMG 2 TO REVIEW PANEL OVER RUDRABHISHEK OF LORD SHIVA WITH RAILWAY WATER SCENE AFTER BACKLASH

Mumbai: The recently released teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 has landed into trouble over a scene featuring Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CFBC) has refused to give the certificate to release the film. At present, the film has been sent to the review committee to avoid controversy later.

In the scene, Lord Shiva played by Akshay is seen anointed with the water coming from the railway. The scene was highly criticised for its depiction of Lord Shiva sitting on tracks as supposedly dirty water pours over him. With the particular scene in question, social media users have shown their anger as they say their sentiments have been hurt by this scene.

In the teaser released recently, Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar and Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the role of a supreme Shiva devotee. Fans have showcased their excitement for the film, though many are also showing caution after the recent Adipurush controversy where the film was accused by many of hurting religious sentiments.The satirical comedy-drama film is directed by Amit Rai. The film reportedly revolves around the subject of Sex education in Indian schools.

It is a spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God! and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautamand Arun Govil. The film is set to release on August 11. The film will have a major rival, however, as it will be clashing with Sunny Deol's highly awaited Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which will also release on the same day.

