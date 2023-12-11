Censor Board grants A certificate to Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Published: 18 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire by Hombale Films is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashanth Neel, is generating a lot of buzz on social media. The action-thriller will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 22.
With the film just a few days left for its grand theatrical release, it has been revealed that the censor board recently granted the actioner an 'A' certificate with a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes.
