CELINA JAITLY HAS A HILARIOUS RESPONSE TO MAN PROPOSING HER FOR MARRIAGE ON TWITTER

Hyderabad: Celina Jaitly recently responded to a marriage proposal by a man on Twitter. For the unversed, she is already married to hotelier Peter Haag and has three sons with him. This comes after a Twitter user asked her to marry him and make him a "ghar jamai." The actor had a sarcastic reply to the marriage proposal which had the internet in splits.

On Thursday, a Twitter user sent Celina a message that read: '@CelinaJaitly All the best. My health isn't very good. No one to look after me before my health deteriorates Urgently I am prepared for Ghar Jamay; please take me with you and marry me as soon as possible to save my life and health. Answer and Respond. Regards. Vijay Maganlal Vora from Kolkata.' The actor took the proposal in her stride and replied sarcastically with this: I'll ask my husband and three kids and get back to you.

Her sarcastic Twitter response was well-liked by her followers. "Kya mast reply diya," a social media user wrote. Another sarcastically remarked, "Yeah, right. I'll take the role of the adopted son. 'Lmao!' tweeted another. 'I'm curious to see how he will react', commented another. Another comment read, "He is around 60...but like his confidence...and ur answer is above all."

Celina and Peter are parents to Winston and Viraaj (twins), who are 11 years old, and Arthur, who is 5 years old. Samsher, Arthur's identical twin, passed away shortly after birth. When asked about her children's reactions to her fame, the actor has said: 'They do know that there is something because in Dubai we used to get photographed and have a lot of fans approach us whenever we were out, so they did know that there is something. They were aware that there was something, but we did a great job of keeping them out of this part of our lives. There is nothing to hide about the fact that I am extremely proud of all of my accomplishments, but as they mature, they are being introduced to that aspect of my life.'