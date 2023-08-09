Hyderabad: Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim in a treat for Jr NTR's fans, dropped a picture of the RRR star in his stylish best avatar. NTR, who is currently busy with the filming of Devara, the action-packed helmed by Siva Koratala, looked sleek in the new hairstyle. Tarak supporters showered immense love on the picture, which is now going viral on the internet.

Aalim Hakim, the go-to stylist for many celebs, shared a photo of Jr. NTR on Wednesday, following his most recent makeover. The Devara star looked exceptionally stylish with fans going gaga over his transformation. Fans of Tarak have responded enthusiastically to the well-known stylist's post.

Sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, Aalim captioned it: "Had an amazing time yesterday doing hair for our Man Of Masses 👑 @jrntr 🔥🔥🔥🎥 It is always fun shooting with @jrntr .. I love his high-octane and positive energy 💥🔥❤️" As soon as he unveiled the RRR famed actor's look, fans of the South superstar swarmed the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. The picture garnered millions of views in no time with admirers showering praises on his sleek look.

As per reports, the actor underwent a transformation for a recent ad shoot. Notably, Aalim is well known in the celebrity circuit for working with a number of well-known actors, including Ram Charan, Ram Pothineni, and Rajinikanth. Talking about Tarak, the actor is currently filming Devara, alongside Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. In addition to Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and other notable actors, Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the flick.

The film is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts with its soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In Devara, Jr NTR is all set to reprise is mass appeal role after portraying Komuram Bheem in RRR. The Nandamuri hero's subsequent project, War 2, will mark his foray into the Bollywood industry.

Also read: Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi praises RRR, reveals he is big fan of Jr NTR